Tunisia's Ennahda rejects offensive statements made by Marzouki against Algeria

The Ennahda movement expressed its rejection of recent statements made by the former president of Tunisia, which it described as "offensive to Algeria."

The statements included accusations that Algeria was "interfering in national affairs [of Tunisia] during and after the 14 January revolution that toppled former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, with the aim of aborting it," according to a statement issued by the party on Monday.

Ennahda said that it "rejects these statements that are offensive to brotherly Algeria," and considered them irresponsible and insensitive.

Ennahda praised the "Algerian positions in support of Tunisia and the emerging democratic experience in the country."

On the 10th anniversary of the revolution Marzouki warns of return of dictatorship

On Saturday, media outlet circulated statements made by former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki to Al-Khaleej TV channel, in which he said: "The Algerian authorities have fought and tried to abort the Tunisian revolution during its first years," noting that the Tunisian revolution was met by hostility from the Algerian regime as much as the UAE, albeit in a different manner."

Marzouki revealed that he had met with former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the time and reassured the Algerian authorities that the Tunisian revolution was an internal affair.

There was no official comment from Algeria regarding Marzouki's statements.