Amnesty launches campaign to release journalist arrested in Egypt

Amnesty International called upon activists on Wednesday to launch a campaign for the immediate release of journalist Solafa Magdy, who was arrested in Egypt and is facing terrorism charges.

Magdy, 34, was arrested by the authorities while accompanied by her husband, photographer Hossam El-Sayyed, and their friend Mohamed Salah, in November 2019. They are accused of "joining a terrorist group and misusing social media platforms". They deny all charges.

The London-based NGO urged activists to send appeals to the Egyptian Attorney General, Hamada El-Sawy, for the immediate and unconditional release of Magdy, El-Sayyed and Salah.

The organisation has prepared a template for the appeal, which explains that, "Sulafa Magdy is a prisoner of conscience, who was detained solely for her journalistic work and advocacy for the victims of human rights violations."

Ten years since the #Jan25 revolution in #Egypt, scores of activists and #humanrights defenders remain unjustly detained. All of this week, we will share their names and ask you to take action and call for their freedom.

Share! Retweet! Let @AlsisiOfficial know you care. pic.twitter.com/PASKKiAwIc — Amnesty MENA (@AmnestyMENA) January 30, 2021

Amnesty also called on the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all journalists and prisoners of conscience in the country. The move comes a day after the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior denied that Magdy was tortured or harassed in Al-Qanater Women's Prison after media reports were circulated on social media.

Egypt is often criticised for arresting journalists and opposition politicians in cases of freedom of expression and opinion. The regime claims repeatedly that all legal guarantees and rights are provided to prisoners without exception.

