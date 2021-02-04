Egypt: 3 detainees die from coronavirus in 24 hours

There are indications that deaths are rising again in detention centres due to coronavirus, reports We Record, after three detainees died within 24 hours of each other.

Mahmoud Al-Ajami was arrested and detained in Talkha Police Station where he asked to be referred to hospital after suffering covid symptoms, but the request was refused until his situation had deteriorated.

He died in hospital yesterday, 39 days after his arrest.

A few hours later detainee Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan, 57, also died at the Mit Ghamr Police Station in Dakahlia Governorate from COVID-19.

Within 24 hours Jamal Rushdi Shams died from coronavirus in Mansoura Police Station.

Their deaths brought the number of people who have died from intentional medical neglect to five in 2021 so far.

The Shehab Centre for Human Rights is holding the Interior Ministry responsible for their deaths and calling on the public prosecution to investigate and release all detainees at risk from covid infection.

Opposition politician Haitham Abu Khalil said: "Three political detainees were killed today in police stations as a result of overcrowding and outrageous medical negligence."

Last year, 73 people were recorded to have died in prison cells and detention facilities in Egypt.

Political prisoners are held in cells full to twice their capacity and denied family visits and sufficient food. They are systematically tortured and denied medical attention.

Military General-turned President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has consistently responded to criticism by denying that there are political prisoners.