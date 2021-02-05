Kazakhstan repartiates 12 Kazakh nationals from Syria

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it evacuated 12 of its citizens, including seven children, from Syria.

The ministry added that the repatriation process came through the country's intelligence agency, the National Security Committee.

Of those returned,Â Â the ministry explained,Â citizens who were involved in terrorist acts will face trial, while women and children will be placed in a rehabilitation programme.

Two of the evacuated children are orphans.

In 2019, Kazakhstan launched a campaign to return its citizens who had been involved in terrorist activities in Syria.

