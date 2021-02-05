Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey: 25% of youth unemployed

February 5, 2021 at 9:52 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
People are seen walking at a street after a nationwide weekend curfew aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) ended early Monday, in Ankara, Turkey on 11 January 2021. [Muhammed Selim Korkutata - Anadolu Agency]
People are seen walking at a street after a nationwide weekend curfew aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) ended early Monday, in Ankara, Turkey on 11 January 2021. [Muhammed Selim Korkutata - Anadolu Agency]
Unemployment rates among Turkish youth have increased dramatically in the recent period, especially after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish Statistical Institute figures show.

Details released by the organisation show the unemployment rate among youth has reached nearly 25 per cent, while the overall rate stands at 12.7 per cent.

In Turkey, people born between the mid-1990s and early 2000s make up 39 per cent of the population of 82 million. According to the Platform of the Young Unemployed's research, youth unemployment is the highest among university graduates at 21 per cent or 961,000 people.

The report shows that the unemployment rate for those aged 15-34 increased steadily to 35,4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of university graduates seeking a job for more than a year has increased from 153,000 to 253,000 in the last year.

The rate of unemployment among women was higher, at 35.8 per cent in October, during the pandemic.

Men's workforce participation rate also decreased from 71.9 per cent in October 2019 to 69 per cent in October 2020, the report added.

