US pledges support for Ethiopia's reforms

February 5, 2021 at 6:58 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Ethiopia, News, US
Nominated Secretary of State Antony Blinken(R) participates as US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, on 24 November 2020. [CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images]
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Delaware, US on 24 November 2020 [CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images]
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced his government's continued assistance to Ethiopia's ongoing reform measures, Anadolu Agency reports.

After a phone call with Blinken on Friday, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter: "Our aspirations to democratize and build a multidimensional prosperous & peaceful country for all will be enhanced through strengthened Ethiopia-US relations."

A statement by the US State Department said Blinken stressed the significance of the US-Ethiopia bilateral relations.

"Secretary Blinken expressed our grave concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region and urged immediate, full, and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life," the statement added.

"The secretary also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Ethiopia's reform agenda and our support for upcoming national elections, regional peace and security, democracy and human rights, justice and accountability, and economic prosperity for all Ethiopians," it noted.

