US rejects Turkey's accusations of coup attempt in 2016

The US State Department on Friday condemned accusations made by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, regarding US involvement in orchestrating the failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

The US State Department declared in a statement: "The United States did not participate in the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey and has immediately condemned it. The recent statements made by senior Turkish officials stating the exact opposite are completely untrue."

The statement stressed: "These unfounded and irresponsible declarations and other allegations regarding US involvement in the events that took place in Turkey contradict Turkey's position as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and a strategic partner of the United States."

Earlier, Soylu asserted: "The United States led the coup attempt, which the (Fethullah) Gulen movement has carried out."

READ: 'Turkey needs a defence industry for an international voice'

Ankara accused the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of planning the failed coup attempt and asked Washington to deport him for trial.

Soylu continued: "It is quite clear that the United States is behind the coup attempt of 15 July, and that the Gulen movement carried out the operation according to orders."

More than 250 people were killed during the attempt to overthrow Erdogan and his government on 15 July, 2016, after a group of soldiers seized fighter planes, helicopters and tanks to control state institutions.