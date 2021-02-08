Portuguese / Spanish / English

EU to host 5th Syria donor conference in March

February 8, 2021
(1st row LtoR) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian and Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, European Union Foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi pose for a family photo during a conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" at the European Council in Brussels on April 25, 2018. - The EU on April 25, 2018 urged Russia and Iran to pressure Damascus to engage in talks to end Syria's bloody civil war, as international donors pledged billions of dollars to help civilians caught up in the conflict. More than 80 countries, aid groups and United Nations agencies are meeting in Brussels for the second day of a conference on the future of Syria, after the UN's special envoy warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the rebel-held region of Idlib. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)
The European Union will hold its fifth international donor conference for Syria in March, according to a statement by the European Commission Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" will take place virtually on March 29-30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The European Union will continue mobilising all the tools at its disposal in support of the Syrian people, to finally reach a negotiated political solution and help create the conditions for a brighter future for all Syrians," the statement said.

At the fourth Brussels Conference last June, international donors pledged a total of €6.9 billion ($7.7 billion) to support Syrian refugees and host countries.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to the UN.

Turkey is the largest host country for Syrian refugees and provides international protection to nearly 4 million people who fled the neighboring country.

