Sisi: Egypt's 2011 revolution has not ended

Ten years after a popular uprising toppled Egypt's long-serving President Hosni Mubarak, the incumbent President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who rose to power after leading a bloody military coup in 2013, said that the 2011 revolution "has not ended yet".

Al-Sisi, who revolutionaries believe reversed the historical gains of the 2011 protests, expressed concerns about the country's overpopulation, saying population growth h

as been a problem in Egypt since the era of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

"A citizen who has three or four children, how can he support them and [find the means to] feed them?" the president told Al Hikaya presenter Amr Adib by telephone.

"The 2011 revolution's mood has not ended. People want everything, and the state is working beyond the people's capacity and its own capacity. The funds for establishing projects come from the state. With God's help, we are capable of doing a lot, and we want the people to understand the reasons behind what we are facing."

"Overpopulation made the state unable to provide health [services] and education as required," he added, noting that the government will build 500 housing units across the country's provinces.

