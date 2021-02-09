Russia, Iran, China to hold joint naval drills this month

Russia, Iran, and China will launch joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean in mid-February, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow's Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan.

The Russian diplomat added that the drills are set to include practicing search and rescue operations and measures that uphold the safety of marine navigation.

In late December 2019, Russia, Iran, and China held naval drills that were codenamed "Marine Security Belt" in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

The latest exercise comes as the Pentagon announced it would be sending its USS Nimitz, the only Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Middle East, back to its homeport.

READ: Saudi Arabia beats Russia in race for China oil supply