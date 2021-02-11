Istanbul: 86% of tourism accommodations COVID-19 safe

Tourism authorities in Turkey have certified the novel coronavirus measures of 86% of accommodation facilities in Istanbul, according to local authorities, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 1,028 facilities have so far obtained Safe Tourism Certificates in Istanbul by fulfilling certain health criteria set out by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, said a statement by the governor's office in Istanbul.

Noting that facilities with at least 30 rooms were required to obtain the certificates, the statement said 148 other facilities in Istanbul, 14% of the total, were no longer in operation, with six being closed for not meeting the requirements.

It added that 13 facilities had a capacity of fewer than 30 rooms or had changed their field of activity.

