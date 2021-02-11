Study finds increase in anti-Zionism at US universities

The past few years have witnessed a significant rise in anti-Zionism across colleges and universities in the United States, a new study has found.

Professor of Political Science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, Miriam Elman, said in a study published by the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University that a majority of universities in the United States have turned into incubators of anti-Zionism, which contributes to creating a negative atmosphere against Jews on campus.

Elman claimed that university and college officials respond to this by viewing it as political expression that does not justify any interference from authorities.

According to the study, the anti-Zionism manifests in opposing Israeli policies and accusing Tel Aviv of weaving conspiracies and uniting the various student groups against Israel.

Elman said in some American universities, the qualifications of some academics to assume leadership positions have been questioned because of their Zionist beliefs and their sympathy with Israel.

