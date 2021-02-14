Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt man arrested for attempting to sell infant son on Facebook

February 14, 2021 at 10:29 am | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, News
Illustration of the Facebook logo is displayed on a smart phone alongside other social media applications on 4 May 2020 [Hakan Nural/Anadolu Agency]
An Egyptian dad was nicked by police for attempting to sell his infant son on the social media site Facebook, the New Arab reported.

The man, unidentified, claimed he was given no choice but to sell the boy, due to financial hardship.

The Giza-based carpenter was caught out by police monitoring his online activities in a secret operation.

According to the report, the man had received offers from interested potential buyers.

Egypt's already flailing economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and relies heavily on tourism, which makes up around 12 percent of its GDP.

The International Monetary Fund approved a one-year, $5.2 billion financing package for Egypt to help the country alleviate the devastating impact of COVID-19 on its economy.

Egypt: food consumption increases threefold during pandemic

