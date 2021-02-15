Iran and Iraq set up special court to investigate Soleimani assassination

Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, has announced that a special court has been set up in both countries to investigate the assassination of Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were killed on 3 January last year in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

"It cannot be expected that international courts will take effective measures regarding the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis" explained Masjedi. "The main defendants in this case are former US President Donald Trump and American leaders."

Masjedi added that submitting the case to international courts would be futile since they are subject to "US influence". According to the Iranian ambassador, the issue was discussed and followed up during the visit of the Chief Justice of Iran to Iraq. He pointed out that Iranian-Iraqi relations are broad and growing.

