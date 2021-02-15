Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran and Iraq set up special court to investigate Soleimani assassination

February 15, 2021 at 11:48 am | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News
Iranian ambassador in Iraq Iraj Masjedi gives a press conference in Basra on September 11, 2018 [HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP via Getty Images]
Iranian ambassador in Iraq Iraj Masjedi gives a press conference in Basra on September 11, 2018 [HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 15, 2021 at 11:48 am

Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, has announced that a special court has been set up in both countries to investigate the assassination of Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were killed on 3 January last year in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

"It cannot be expected that international courts will take effective measures regarding the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis" explained Masjedi. "The main defendants in this case are former US President Donald Trump and American leaders."

Masjedi added that submitting the case to international courts would be futile since they are subject to "US influence". According to the Iranian ambassador, the issue was discussed and followed up during the visit of the Chief Justice of Iran to Iraq. He pointed out that Iranian-Iraqi relations are broad and growing.

READ: Washington, Tel Aviv use terrorism to gain influence, says Iran

Categories
IranIraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments