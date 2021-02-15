Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran test fires 'smart' missile

February 15, 2021
Military drill at Great Salt Desert, in the middle of the Iranian Plateau, on January 16, 2021 in Iran [Sepahnews/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Iran yesterday tested a 300-kilometres range smart missile, local media reported.

The chief of the army's ground forces, General Kioumars Heidari, told the official IRNA agency that the missile had "high vision, intelligence, and accuracy capabilities", adding that it was capable of operating in "any weather condition".

"Tehran has been attempting to make its weapons in the field automatic, smart, and accurate, Heidari stressed in a national army event about the artilleries and rockets. He did not reveal information about the test location.

Iran has increased its military drills, in what many believe is an attempt to pressure US President Joe Biden to rejoin the 2015 nuclear accord that his predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018. Biden has said that Washington would rejoin the deal under "certain conditions". The deal limited Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

