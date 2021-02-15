Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel tanks invade Gaza, open fire at farmers

February 15, 2021
Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles are deployed to the Gaza Strip border ahead of the anniversary march of the "Great March of Return", in Sderot, Israel on March 29, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh / Anadolu Agency]
A number of Israeli tanks today carried out incursion in the east of the city of Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip and opened fire at Palestinian farmers, Palestinian security sources said.

According to the sources, three bulldozers and three tanks breached the borders and trampled on agricultural land and farms inside Gaza.

They destroyed land and building dirt mounds and opened fire and shot smoke canisters.

Israeli occupation drones were flying overhead during the incursion.

On Sunday, six Israeli tanks invaded areas east of Bet Lahiya and opened fire at Palestinian farmers, apparently to force them to leave their farms as they razed several agricultural facilities.

Palestinian farmers and fishermen suffer almost daily attacks at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.

