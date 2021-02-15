UAE delegation arrives in Israel to prepare for embassy opening

An Emirati technical delegation arrived in Israel today to arrange the requirements for the opening of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation(Kan) said: "A technical delegation from the UAE arrived in Israel today, as part of preparations for the opening of an Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv."

Yesterday Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Khaja was sworn in as the UAE's ambassador to the occupation state of Israel, by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Israel opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on 24 January.

The controversial move comes after the UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations following the signing of the Abraham Accords on 15 September at the White House.

READ: UAE investment in Israeli football club 'frozen'