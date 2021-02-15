Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE delegation arrives in Israel to prepare for embassy opening

February 15, 2021 at 1:12 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE
The Emirati, Israeli and US flags are picture attached to an air-plane of Israel's El Al on August 31, 2020 [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 15, 2021 at 1:12 pm

An Emirati technical delegation arrived in Israel today to arrange the requirements for the opening of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation(Kan) said: "A technical delegation from the UAE arrived in Israel today, as part of preparations for the opening of an Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv."

Yesterday Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Khaja was sworn in as the UAE's ambassador to the occupation state of Israel, by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Israel opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on 24 January.

The controversial move comes after the UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations following the signing of the Abraham Accords on 15 September at the White House.

