Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UN: 16m Yemenis will suffer from hunger this year

February 15, 2021 at 9:01 am | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, UN, US, Yemen
A displaced Yemeni woman drags water back to her tent in Abs IDP camp located just 40 KM from the frontline to Saudi Arabia [Giles Clarke, UN OCHA/Getty Images]
A displaced Yemeni woman drags water back to her tent in Abs IDP camp located just 40 KM from the frontline to Saudi Arabia [Giles Clarke, UN OCHA/Getty Images]
 February 15, 2021 at 9:01 am

Some 16 million people in Yemen will suffer from hunger this year; an issue that must be taken into account when dealing with the war in the country, a UN official has warned.

Speaking to Al Jazeera news site, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said some 50,000 people are already starving to death while five million others are one step away.

According to the UN official, Yemen imports 90 per cent of its food, and the previous US administration's decision to designate the Houthi group as a terrorist organisation would have affected that, because almost all of this food is brought through commercial channels, while aid agencies give people vouchers or cash to buy food imported commercially.

The new American administration or President Joe Biden recently reversed the designation amid warnings from humanitarian organisations that the decision would negatively affect millions of civilians in a country which is already suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

UN: At least 400,000 Yemen children under 5 could die of starvation this year

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsUNUSYemen
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments