Egypt reopens embassy in Libya

A delegation of Egyptian officials arrived in Libya yesterday to open the country's embassy.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Qablawi said the delegation of diplomats and security personnel will pay an official visit to Tripoli for a few days.

Al-Qablawi added that Egypt's embassy in Tripoli will be reopened.

During a meeting in Cairo on 9 February, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed to his Libyan counterpart, Mohamed Taha Siala, his country's intention to reopen its embassy in Tripoli soon, in order "to contribute to activate bilateral cooperation and advance relations between the two countries."

The visit will be the second by a high-level Egyptian delegation to Tripoli since 2014.

On 27 December, an Egyptian delegation that included foreign ministry and intelligence officials arrived in Tripoli to meet officials in the internationally recognised Libyan government. Egypt had previously supported renegade Libyan General Khalifa Haftar in his efforts to oust the government.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

