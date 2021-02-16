Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia, Yemen's Marib

Yemen's Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia and the central Yemeni province of Marib.

The Houthis' military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Sunday that two of the group's drones have attacked the Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. Taking to Twitter, he said the two drones launched on Sunday afternoon had achieved a "precise hit", describing the attack as "a natural and legitimate" response to "escalating air aggression and the siege" imposed on Yemen.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis against "civilians and civilian targets" in the city of Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport.

This is the fifth attack on southern Saudi Arabia launched by the Houthis in four days.

Last Wednesday, Riyadh said a Houthi attack on Abha International Airport set a civilian plane ablaze.

On Saturday, Houthi leader Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi said the group would stop its attacks if the "countries of aggression" stopped their strikes on Yemeni provinces and fronts.

The Iran-backed Houthis have also intensified their attacks on the city of Marib, the last stronghold of the internationally recognised, but Saudi based, government in the north.

At least two military officials in the pro-government forces said the Houthis had deployed fighters and launched attacks from several fronts on the strategic and oil-rich city of Marib region over the past 24 hours.

According to the sources, as many as 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 others were wounded.

Saudi: Yemen's Houthis are terrorists, despite US decision to reverse designation