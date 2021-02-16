Iraq PM announces the arrest of Basra 'death gang'

The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi yesterday announced the arrest of the so-called "death gang" believed to be responsible for the killing of activists and journalists in the city of Basra during the 2019 anti-government protests.

"The death gang that terrified our people in Basra and spread death in its beloved streets and killed good lives, have fallen into the grip of the heroes of our security forces in preparation for a fair and public trial," Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, adding that the perpetrators who had committed the murders will be punished and justice will prevail.

At the end of last month, Al-Kadhimi pledged to punish all those involved in shedding Iraqi blood, including those involved in killing anti-government protesters in October 2019.

