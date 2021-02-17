PA and Hamas condemn Israel's blocking of Gaza vaccine

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas both condemned on Tuesday Israel's decision to block Covid-19 vaccine from crossing into the Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agencies have reported.

The PA had planned to send the Russian Sputnik V doses to Gaza, but on Monday evening Israel blocked the delivery. Media sources reported that this was a political decision.

According to Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem, "This was a real crime and a violation of all international laws and humanitarian standards."

Meanwhile, the PA urged the World Health Organisation to "condemn Israel" for blocking the vaccine consignment. PA spokesman Ibrahim Melhem called on the WHO and other international organisations to hold Israel "fully responsible" for the consequences of preventing vaccine from being delivered to the Gaza Strip.

