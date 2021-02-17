Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Russia and US interested in cooperation on Middle East peace process

February 17, 2021 at 10:25 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, News, Russia, US
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov (C) speaks during the UN Security Council on 18 December 2017 [Mohammed ElshamyAnadolu Agency]
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov (C) speaks during the UN Security Council on 18 December 2017 [Mohammed ElshamyAnadolu Agency]
 February 17, 2021 at 10:25 am

Russia and the United States are interested in constructive cooperation to promote the peace process in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Monday.

This came after talks between the Ministry's Envoy for the Middle East, Vladimir Safronkov, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

"The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Washington on the track of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, including within the format of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," reported TASS.

"The Russians hailed the US readiness to resume its full-fledged participation in the Quartet and spoke in favour of invigorating bilateral dialogue on the Middle East settlement problems."

OPINION: Moscow is capitalising on the US retreat in Palestine-Israel

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaNewsRussiaUS
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments