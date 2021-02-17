Russia and US interested in cooperation on Middle East peace process

Russia and the United States are interested in constructive cooperation to promote the peace process in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Monday.

This came after talks between the Ministry's Envoy for the Middle East, Vladimir Safronkov, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

"The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Washington on the track of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, including within the format of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," reported TASS.

"The Russians hailed the US readiness to resume its full-fledged participation in the Quartet and spoke in favour of invigorating bilateral dialogue on the Middle East settlement problems."

