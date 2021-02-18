Israel installs cameras around springs in West Bank

Security personnel of the Gush Etzion settlement bloc began installing surveillance cameras in the vicinity of water springs south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, Arab48 reported yesterday.

The cameras are designed to provide 24/7 surveillance of the isolated area allegedly for security reasons, a statement by the settlement council said, noting that the Israeli cellular services do not cover the vicinity of the springs.

According to the statement, cameras have already been installed in the area of Abu-Klab Springs and work to install cameras across the area is ongoing.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that loudspeakers have also been installed in the area.

The Gush Etzion Bloc is one of five Israeli settlement blocs located in the occupied West Bank. It includes 20 illegal Jewish-only settlements.

