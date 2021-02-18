Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

US and Europe allies say Iran must not get nuclear weapons

February 18, 2021 at 8:45 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, IAEA, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News, US
TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 21: A view from the Holy Defense Museum, built in memory of the Iran-Iraq War, on September 21, 2020 in the capital Tehran, Iran. Holy Defense Museum is one of the largest museums of Iran. It is dedicated to the Iran–Iraq War (1980–1988). The museum consists of different parts such as Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, flag tower, open area and lake, Parking, conference halls, Khorramshahr Mosque, Library and Panorama museum. The main building of museum consists of 8 halls; each displays a specific concept of war through many monitors, video projectors, hologram showcases and some other modern technologies. Weapons and equiptment used in the war, belongings of those died in the war along with newly developed rockets and military vehicles, located in the museum garden, are exhibited at the museum. ( Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency )
A view from the Holy Defense Museum, built in memory of the Iran-Iraq War, on September 21, 2020 in the capital Tehran, Iran [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]
 February 18, 2021 at 8:45 pm

The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and the United States said on Thursday they were determined that Iran should not get a nuclear weapon and they expressed concern about recent moves by Tehran, Reuters reported.

"Regarding Iran, the E3 and the United States expressed their shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon," the ministers said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting.

It was the second time that new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had held discussions with his European counterparts – who form the so-called E3 group – since US President Joe Biden took office last month promising to work more closely with allies than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The ministers "expressed their shared concerns over Iran's recent actions to produce both uranium enriched up to 20% and uranium metal", the statement said.

READ: Israel, US to develop ballistic missile shield

Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by Trump, or it will take the biggest step yet to breach the 2015 nuclear accord – banning short-notice inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The E3 and the United States said in their statement that they were "united in underlining the dangerous nature of a decision to limit IAEA access, and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity".

The E3 "welcomed the United States' stated intention to return to diplomacy with Iran as well as the resumption of a confident and in-depth dialogue between the E3 and the United States".

READ: Khamenei says Iran wants actions not words from parties to 2015 nuclear deal

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaIAEAInternational OrganisationsIranMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments