Vatican wants Iraq to provide Pope protection during his visit

The Undersecretary of Iraqi Foreign Ministry Nizar Al-Khair Al-Sayed said yesterday that the Vatican wishes Iraqi authorities to provide protection for Pope Francis during his visit to the country next month, adding that he wishes to arrive onboard an Iraqi airplane.

"The Pope's historic visit will have a great impact on Iraq and support for Christians. The Pope's speech will take place in the ancient city of Ur from the birthplace of Prophet Abraham in the province of Dhi Qar," Al-Khair Al-Sayed said, adding that the Pope's meeting with Shia cleric Ali Al-Sistani will not include the signing of any agreements.

The Pope is scheduled to visit Iraq on 5 March.

