Saudi Arabia fifth-largest armoured power in the world

Global Fire Power has ranked Saudi Arabia as the fifth-largest armoured power in the world, surpassing a number of regional and global powers, Al-Khaleej Online reported on Friday.

According to Al-Khaleej Online, Global Fire Power stated that Saudi Arabia has 12,500 armoured vehicles, surpassing the UK, Germany, France, Iran, Turkey and Israel.

Global Fire Power reported that the first armoured power in the world is the US with 40,000 armoured vehicles, followed by China with 35,000, Russia with 27,000 then South Korea with 14,100 vehicles.

Turkey ranked the sixth power with 11,630 armoured vehicles, Egypt the eighth with 11,000 vehicles, Iran the 15th with 8,500 and Israel the 17th with 7,500 armoured vehicles.

The Saudi army is considered one of the strongest armies in the Gulf and is one of the largest Arab and Middle Eastern armies.

READ: US seeks 'fallback' Saudi bases to avoid potential Iran attacks