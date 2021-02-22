Yemen: Gunmen kidnap security official in Aden

Unknown gunmen yesterday stormed the home of Taiz governor in Yemen's interim capital, Aden, and kidnapped a high-ranking security official, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to a Yemeni government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the unidentified gunmen kidnapped Brigadier General Jamil Aqlan, commander of the pro-government Special Security Forces in Taiz, after assaulting him during a meeting at the Taiz governor's home.

The source said Aqlan was taken to an unknown location. No party has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has been controlling Aden since August 2019 following fierce battles with pro-government forces.

READ: Yemen's UAE-backed body pledges to thwart president's decisions