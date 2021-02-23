Egypt dismisses official who named city streets after her husband

Egyptian authorities have dismissed a local council official and referred her for investigation after she named the city's streets after her husband and in-laws, local media reported.

Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper said the Governor of Qalyubia, Major General Abdel Hamid Al-Hagan, dismissed the head of planning in Kafr Shukr city council in Qalyubia, Mona M., from her post and referred her for administrative investigation for naming several streets in the city after her husband, his brothers, his father and some of his relatives.

According to the paper, General Al-Hagan said the decision came after investigations conducted by the governorate's general office into the incident.

Al-Hagan added that the head of Kafr Shukr city council, Major General Hisham Rifat, received several complaints about the names of the city's streets in the new planning scheme.

The governor of Qalyubia pointed out that the law for naming streets and public facilities in the governorate is subject to the committee for naming streets in the local people's assembly, and in their absence, the governorate committee and the executive council oversee the task.

He noted that recently the governorate's streets and public schools are only named after policemen or soldiers who had been killed while fighting terrorism, describing the incident as a "grave violation".

READ: Sisi's 'less than one' child per family to tackle population growth is a surprise