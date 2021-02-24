Israel's killing of Palestinian man at checkpoint was 'extrajudicial execution', concludes report

Further doubts have been raised over Israel's killing of Ahmad Erekat. The 27-year-old was shot dead in June at an Israeli military checkpoint near the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem. Israeli police claimed that Erekat was a "terrorist" conducting an attack.

But a new report by Forensic Architecture, a British research body based at Goldsmiths, University of London, has challenged the Israeli narrative following a "frame-by-frame" analysis of the security camera footage which clearly showed Erekat's movement prior to his killing.

The report found that Erekat posed no "immediate threat" to Israeli soldiers; that he was denied medical treatment after he was fatally shot; his body was treated in a "degrading" manner and that following his death his family was subjected to collective punishment.

Details of the report, which includes the reconstruction of the scene using available film, including security footage published by police, cast "significant doubt" over the Israeli narrative. It cited collision experts who concluded that Erekat's car was not accelerating significantly. "Our analysis also comes across evidence that raises the possibility that Erekat braked before impact with the checkpoint," the report said.

Collision expert Dr Jeremy J Bauer concluded that "the driver did not rapidly accelerate into the checkpoint. Had the driver truly wanted to maximize the chance that he would surprise the guards and strike them with his vehicle, he could have accelerated to the maximum capacity of the vehicle."

After the impact, video footage shows Erekat leaving the vehicle unarmed and moving away from the soldiers, raising his hands in the air. He is first shot when standing around four metres away from the nearest soldier. He then continues to move backwards as he falls to the ground. Israeli soldiers fired six shots in the space of two seconds.

Detailed analysis of the footage contradicts the Israeli army's claim and confirms that Erekat did not pose any immediate threat. It also found that Israeli forces offered no immediate medical aid, even while Erekat was clearly alive. The killing amounted to an extrajudicial execution, it concluded.

Israel's apartheid regime is the work of a callous rogue state