Sudan ratifies UN Convention against Torture

Sudan announced on Wednesday approving the ratification of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations office in Geneva Ali Ibn Abi Talib Abdelrahman Mahmoud, before the plenary session of the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

Mahmoud pointed out that this position comes in line with: "The great efforts that the Sudanese government has been making to enhance respect and protection of human rights in the country," and in fulfilment of Sudan's pledges regarding its full commitment to join international human rights conventions.

In his speech, the Sudanese official referred to all efforts made during the past year concerning the promotion of human rights in the country, especially the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement. He also addressed the adoption of many important legal amendments and reforms dealing with laws that violate the rights of women and children and freedom of religion and belief.

