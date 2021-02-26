Hamas releases 45 Fatah prisoners in Gaza

Hamas yesterday released 45 prisoners who are affiliates with opposition faction Fatah.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that the detainees had been arrested over security and criminal charges and denied that their arrest was politically motivated.

The statement added that the move is a goodwill gesture aimed at setting a positive atmosphere ahead of the Palestinian elections slated for May.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson, Iyad Al-Bozum, said the ministry has reviewed a number of files of security detainees and decided to release 45 people.

On Monday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh called on Hamas to release more than 80 political prisoners detained by the movement in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians are set to hold the legislative elections on 22 May, presidential elections on 31 July, and polls for the National Assembly on 31 August.

