Houthis claim missile and drone strikes in Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi group yesterday claimed responsibility for ballistic missile and drone strikes in Saudi Arabia, threatening to carry out more attacks, international news agencies reported.

Houthi'sÂ Al-MasirahÂ TV reported spokesman Yahya Al-Saree saying:Â "The operation was carried out with a ballistic missile and 15 drones… targeting sensitive areas in the enemy's capital of Riyadh."

Al-Saree also said: "Our operations will continue and will expand as long as the aggression and siege on our country continues."

The spokesman stated that the operations came "in response to the escalation of the [Saudi-led] coalition's aggression and their continuous siege on our dear people."

Saudi's state-runÂ Al-EkhbariyaÂ TV reported that the Saudi defence forces intercepted the Houthi missile and drone, but fragments of the missile scattered over several Riyadh neighbourhoods, damaging at least one home. No casualties were reported.

The Saudi-led coalition said it hadÂ interceptedÂ six Houthi drones targeting the kingdom, including the southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan.

READ: US lawmakers ask Biden about plan to stop Saudi 'offensive operations' on Yemen