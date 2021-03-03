Algeria's president: We have met most of protesters' demands

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country's army is "professional" and "distant from politics", adding that he considers "almost all the demands" of what he called the "genuine popular movement" have been met.

In an interview broadcast by state television, Tebboune said that the ruling system in Algeria is transparent, confirming that the army has entered a professional phase and is far from politics, according to the Anadolu Agency.

He added: "I do not think there is an army in the Third World that has the same level of professionalism as the Algerian army, which implements my instructions in my capacity as defence minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces."

The Algerian president asserted: "Today we are celebrating the second anniversary of the popular movement, and people may have gone out to commemorate this occasion. Others are out for other reasons."

"Not all of them support the demands of the genuine popular movement, most of which were met, including the cancellation of the fifth term [in power for former president Bouteflika], banning the extension of the fourth term, changing government, and dissolving parliament."

