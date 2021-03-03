Muslim scholars support international 'Jerusalem Week'

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) called on Tuesday for events and activities to be organised in support of international "Jerusalem Week", including those which double efforts to support the Palestinian cause. A week-long programme of events will be held from 6 to 12 March.

The scholars stressed that defending and liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Israeli occupation is a duty. They called on Arab and Muslim scholars, institutions, and organisations to mark this week "through awareness-raising events, including lectures, seminars and TV programmes."

They also called for cooperation between Muslim scholars and Palestinians to confront Israel's "Judaisation" of Al-Aqsa and the holy city of Jerusalem. Israel has occupied all of Jerusalem since June 1967, although its annexation of the city is not recognised under international law.

British NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa launched its annual "Aqsa Week" of solidarity events a few days ago. This will coincide with the international "Jerusalem Week" from 6 to 12 March.