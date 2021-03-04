Netanyahu calls ICC war-crimes decision 'outrageous'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today condemned as "outrageous" a decision by the International Criminal Court prosecutor to formally investigate alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"I am going to fight this in every place," he told Fox News.

Yesterday ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her office will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories which will examine both sides in the conflict.

"The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," the outgoing official said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the prosecutor's investigation.

It is "a long-awaited step that serves Palestine's tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve", the PA foreign ministry said in a statement.

While the US said it "firmly" opposes and is "disappointed" by the ICC's announcement.

"We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a news conference.

Both Israel and the US do not recognise the court's jurisdiction.

READ: Could Israel invade the Hague?