Indigenous Emirates citizens only 8% of total Dubai population

The population of Emirati citizens in Dubai is only 8 per cent of the total population, recent data issued by the Dubai Statistic Centre showed.

According to the data, the Emirati population was 271,50 by the end of 2020, compared with 263,450 in 2019.

There was an increase of 7,600 citizens with a growth rate of about 2.88 per cent.

The data also indicated that the number of non-Emiratis had reached 3,140,150 by the end of 2020, compared with 3,092,450 the previous year – an increase of 47,700 people with a growth rate of more than 1.54 per cent.

At the end of last year, the total population of Dubai reached 3,411,200, an increase of 55,300 with a growth rate of more than 1.64 per cent.

READ: UAE envoy says Israel 'feels a lot like Dubai'