Armed clashes erupt between STC forces, protesters in Yemen's Aden

Armed confrontations broke out yesterday morning between security units loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and hundreds of protesters in Yemen's southern port city of Aden.

Local sources said hundreds of protesters closed roads in the city of KhorMaksar in Aden governorate using stones and burnt rubber tyres in protest against the deterioration of public services.

The sources said an exchange of fire took place between the Security Belt forces of the UAE- backed STC and the protesters at the intersection of the Al-Jumhuriyah Hospital in the city.

According to the sources, the armed confrontations erupted when the Security Belt forces fired in the air to disperse protesters who in turn responded by opening fire.

The exchange of fire did not result in any injuries, the sources said.

The Security Belt forces have been controlling the city of Aden since August 2019, after expelling pro-government forces from it.

The Yemeni riyal has recently collapsed to a record low of 900 riyals to the dollar.

