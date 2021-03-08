Sister of Loujain Al-Hathloul: Pro-Saudi agencies trying to steal her email password

Lina Alhathloul, sister of prominent Saudi human rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul, has accused a government-backed agency of attempting to steal her email password.

"Loujain received an alert from google telling her that there has been "a government-backed hacking attempt of her email" This harassment must end now !" Lina wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of the message sent by Google on 2 March.

In early February, Saudi authorities released Loujain after detaining her for nearly three years. She is banned from travel, works or speaking to the media.

Loujain has appealed against the ruling before the Specialised Criminal Court, arguing she has committed no crime.

The 31-year-old was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN human rights experts have called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. The court, which also ordered a five-year travel ban, had suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served.

