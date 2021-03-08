US deploys troops, military equipment to eastern Syria

The US army has deployed additional soldiers and military equipment to north-eastern Syria, SANA news agency reported.

The Syrian state-run agency said four US army planes, including two helicopters, landed at noon yesterday inside the US army base in the city of Ash Shaddadi, near Al-Hasakah having travelled from Iraq.

The agency pointed out that the helicopters carried American soldiers and 20 wooden boxes containing thermal missiles.

According to the report, on Saturday, three US army helicopters landed in the base with 15 Marines on board, in addition to logistical equipment, ammunition, and weapons.

It is unclear how many troops the US has based in Syria.

