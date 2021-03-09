Israel to reopen borders under certain conditions

Israel has announced that it will reopen its borders and allow foreigners to enter the country under certain conditions, local media reported on Monday. The move will be evaluated by a government committee on a case-by-case basis.

According to RT, Israel said that any foreigner who wants to enter the country has to fill in an application form at least 24 hours before travel. Details have been uploaded onto the Ministry of Health's English language website about foreign nationals making such visits.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli citizens will be able to return to Israel on flights from Kyiv, Toronto, and Hong Kong, cities which have been added to the existing list of New York, Frankfurt, London, and Paris.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country has lifted almost all restrictions related to the fight against Covid-19.

