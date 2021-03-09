UN: 73% of displaced Yemenis are women and children

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Yemen said yesterday that as many as 73 per cent of the displaced people in Yemen are women and children. UNOCHA made its comment on Twitter to mark International Women's Day.

"The prolonged conflict displaced 4 million people," it tweeted. "73 per cent of them are women & children. However, women show remarkable resilience, increasingly becoming providers for their families."

The UN agency called for people to "stand up for women's rights and fight for an equal future."

Yemen has been embroiled in a war for seven years between Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by troops from a Saudi-led coalition which includes the UAE.

The war has displaced millions of people and brought the country to the verge of famine in what has been described by the UN as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.