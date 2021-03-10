Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA to provide all data needed to speed up ICC probe into Israel crimes

March 10, 2021
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah, West Bank on 13 April 2020 [Palestinian Prime Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh yesterday stressed that the PA is to cooperate with the ICC in providing all data needed to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.

He went on to call on the new US admiration to turn its words into actions and to work seriously in order to put an end to Israeli settlement expansion.

His remarks came during a cabinet meeting in Ramallah when he also addressed efforts to tackle the coronavirus and the escalation of Jewish settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

He stressed the Jewish-only Israeli settlements undermine international efforts to keep the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state alive.

