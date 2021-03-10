PA to provide all data needed to speed up ICC probe into Israel crimes

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh yesterday stressed that the PA is to cooperate with the ICC in providing all data needed to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.

He went on to call on the new US admiration to turn its words into actions and to work seriously in order to put an end to Israeli settlement expansion.

His remarks came during a cabinet meeting in Ramallah when he also addressed efforts to tackle the coronavirus and the escalation of Jewish settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

He stressed the Jewish-only Israeli settlements undermine international efforts to keep the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state alive.

