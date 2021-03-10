Saudi to test Egypt labour force before granting visas

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Labour has imposed new conditions on the recruitment of Egyptian workers, the official spokesman of the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower, Haitham Saad Eddin, revealed yesterday.

According to the New Khaleej news site, Saad Eddin said the Human Resources Department at the Saudi Ministry of Labour will oversee the new conditions, which include professional tests.

Egyptian workers will undergo professional training to make them eligible to enter the Saudi labour market.

An official from the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce said that these conditions would include only 14 professions such as construction workers, carpenters, blacksmiths and others.

Workers will also be subjected to coronavirus tests in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

More than 2.5 million Egyptians work in Saudi.

