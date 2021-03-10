Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia hands ex-president's brother-in-law prison term

Belhassen Trabelsi, brother-in-law of ousted Tunisian president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali arrives on June 19, 2019 at the Aix en Provence courthouse in France [BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images]
A Tunisian court yesterday sentenced Sami Fehri, owner of the private El Hiwar EttounsiTV, to eight years in prison, and handed Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, a ten-year term.

The ruling was issued by the Court of the Criminal Law Chamber that specialises in cases of financial misconduct, reported the private local radio Mosaique FM.

Mosaique FM stated that the court also decided to impose a 40 million Tunisian dinar fine ($14.5 million) on Fehri and Trabelsi. Trabelsi was convicted in absentia as he has fled the country.

The verdict, which can be appealed, was issued in relation to financial crimes that occurred prior to the 14 January 2011 revolution, when the Tunisian Radio and Television Establishment (ERTT) signed advertising contracts with the private media production company Cactus, owned by Trabelsi and managed by Fehri.

