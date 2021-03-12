Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Qatar: Reasons for Syria's suspension from Arab League still valid

March 12, 2021 at 11:15 am | Published in: Arab League, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Qatar, Syria
Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha, Qatar on 11 March 2021 [Cem Özdel/Anadolu Agency]
Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha, Qatar on 11 March 2021 [Cem Özdel/Anadolu Agency]
 March 12, 2021 at 11:15 am

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that the reasons that led to Syria being suspended from the Arab League remain valid.

In a joint press conference held in Doha with his Turkish and Russian counterparts, Al Thani stressed the importance of unifying the Syrian territories and reiterated the rejection of the military solution to the crisis which has been ongoing for ten years.

He added that the Syrian issue is in the hearts and minds of the Qatari people, noting that his country played a "great humanitarian part" in the war torn country.

Earlier this week, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that Syria's return to the Arab fold is "inevitable", adding that Damascus' return to the Arab League is in the interest of Syria and other countries in the region.

READ: A decade on in Syria's war, Assad has no moral high ground to cling to

Categories
Arab LeagueInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsQatarSyria
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments