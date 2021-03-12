Qatar: Reasons for Syria's suspension from Arab League still valid

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that the reasons that led to Syria being suspended from the Arab League remain valid.

In a joint press conference held in Doha with his Turkish and Russian counterparts, Al Thani stressed the importance of unifying the Syrian territories and reiterated the rejection of the military solution to the crisis which has been ongoing for ten years.

He added that the Syrian issue is in the hearts and minds of the Qatari people, noting that his country played a "great humanitarian part" in the war torn country.

Earlier this week, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that Syria's return to the Arab fold is "inevitable", adding that Damascus' return to the Arab League is in the interest of Syria and other countries in the region.

