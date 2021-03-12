Russia FM slams Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday condemned Yemen's Houthis' attacks on Saudi oil facilities, describing them as "unacceptable".

In a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, in Riyadh, Lavrov said: "Removing the Houthis from the American terrorism list is not a blank cheque for them to continue with violence."

The top diplomat called on the warring parties in Yemen to negotiate and on the international community to exert maximum pressure on the Houthis to join the ceasefire.

For his part, the Saudi foreign minister stressed on the need to stand firmly against the Iranian-backed Houthis' attacks saying "there must be a firm international stand against Houthi attacks".

He pointed out that "the priority in Yemen is to reach a comprehensive ceasefire".

The Houthis' attack on Saudi oil facilities are widely condemned at the regional and international levels.

Saudi entered the war in Yemen in 2015 at the behest of the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. Months earlier, the Houthis had gained control of large swathes of the country including the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis have retaliated by taking aim at Saudi oil facilities.

Lavrov was on a four-day official visit to the Gulf region, which included trips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar.