Turkish and Russian foreign ministers meet in Qatar

March 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, Russia, Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey on 15 February 2021 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Qatar on Wednesday, Anadolu has reported.

The development of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in the Turkish province of Mersin was one of the topics for discussion during the meeting. Russia and Turkey signed a deal in 2010 to build the plant.

The first unit of the nuclear plant is expected to be operational in 2023, when Turkey will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic. The remaining three units will be on stream at the rate of one per year, so that the plant is fully operational by the end of 2026.

Cavusoglu said on Twitter that the two ministers also discussed relations between Turkey and the Russian Federation, as well as "recent developments" in Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria.

