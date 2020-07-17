Portuguese / Spanish / English

Official: Russia-Turkey relations based on ‘solid foundations’

July 17, 2020
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and President of Russia Vladimir Putin (R) shake hands at the end of a joint news conference following an inter-delegation meeting at Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia on 5 March 2020. [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Grishko, said relations between Moscow and Turkey are based on solid foundations.

Speaking to Interfax news agency, Grishko pointed out that Moscow and Ankara are developing their energy relations through cooperation in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Mersin, Turkey.

“The relations between the two countries are based on solid foundations. We have come a long way and achieved important results despite the differences of opinion between us,” he said.

The Russian official added that relations between the two countries reflect the strategic partnership between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia and Turkey are supporting opposite sides in the civil wars in both Syria and Libya. But have also been carrying out joint patrols in northern Syria in an effort to rid the area of militias.

