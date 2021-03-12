Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi Arabia sacks Hajj minister

March 12, 2021 at 2:15 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Saudis and foreign residents circumambulate the Kaaba (Tawaf), as part of the Umrah pilgrimage, in the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Makkah, on October 4, 2020 [Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/AFP via Getty Images]
Muslim worshippers seen in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 4 October 2020 [Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/AFP/Getty Images]
 March 12, 2021 at 2:15 pm

Saudi Arabia's minister of Hajj and Umrah has been removed from the post, the country's state news agency reported today.

According to orders issued by the Saudi king, Muhammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten will be replaced by Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The latter will also continue working as a minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers, the agency said.

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz has also appointed Sheikh Ali Al-Saawi as president of the Supreme Administrative Court at the rank of a minister.

Another change was made in the Civil Aviation Authority, where Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Duaij will succeed Sheikh Abdul Hadi Al-Mansouri as president, the report added.

READ: Saudi says covid vaccine needed for Hajj pilgrims

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments