Saudi Arabia sacks Hajj minister

Saudi Arabia's minister of Hajj and Umrah has been removed from the post, the country's state news agency reported today.

According to orders issued by the Saudi king, Muhammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten will be replaced by Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The latter will also continue working as a minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers, the agency said.

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz has also appointed Sheikh Ali Al-Saawi as president of the Supreme Administrative Court at the rank of a minister.

Another change was made in the Civil Aviation Authority, where Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Duaij will succeed Sheikh Abdul Hadi Al-Mansouri as president, the report added.

